It was a disappointing loss for the Colorado football team as they fell to an unranked Kansas Jayhawks last Saturday, 37-21, as they were ranked No. 16 in the country at the time. While Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has made promises after the defeat, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his opinion on what has happened to the team.

On his self-titled show, Smith would go into how the Buffaloes were too enthralled with their winning streak and weren't able to handle business against the Jayhawks. He would go as far as to say that the players believe that they are “Prime Time” when that is not the case at all.

“But here's the biggest thing that plays a role, too many damn dudes on the team think they Prime Time,” Smith said. “Your coach is Prime Time, not you. Deion Sanders is the greatest cornerback in NFL history and arguably the greatest athlete in American history. Played basketball, played baseball, played football, played football in the NFL while he was playing major league baseball.”

Colorado football gets reality check from Stephen A. Smith

In the game, the head coach's son, Shedeur Sanders, would throw for 266 yards to go along with three touchdown passes and even was the team's leading rusher with 26 yards on the ground. As for their other star player in cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, he caught eight passes for 125 yards and two scores, even Smith mentioned how he is closest to “Prime Time.”

“Deion Sanders is as elite as they come, and a winner wherever he goes,” Smith continued. “All-American at Florida State, special teams, wide receiver, cornerback in the NFL as a player, the brother is all world, y'all are not. Well, maybe Travis Hunter is cause that brother is special, but y'all are not. And because of all this hype and this hoopla and shine that was thrown on the organization, you got cats walking around here acting like you did something, you ain't done s***. He has. That's why Deion Sanders went up there in the post-game and said, ‘Yo, cats were feeling themselves.'”

Colorado football was “intoxicated with the success”

Deion Sanders spoke about the loss to the Jayhawks and even echoed the same sentiments that Smith said in the video, talking about how the team was “intoxicated with the success,” according to ESPN. Before the loss, they had won five straight.

“We started smelling ourselves a little bit,” Sanders said. “That's what I just told our team. We got intoxicated with the success. We got intoxicated with the multitude of articles and the assumption that we're this and the assumption that we're that. And we did not play CU football. Therefore, we got our butts kicked. It is what it is.”

At any rate, the Colorado football team currently has an 8-3 record with a 6-2 in conference play as they have one more game left on the docket against Oklahoma State, which takes place Friday afternoon. Even after the loss to Kansas, they are still ranked, though at No. 25 in the country, as they look to further their label as one of the top teams in the Big 12.