Colorado football saw their path to the Big 12 Championship become a lot more difficult on Saturday after an upset 37-21 loss to the unranked Kansas Jayhawks.

The Buffaloes are now in a three-way tie at the top of the conference at 6-2 alongside BYU and Arizona State. Iowa State is also in the mix and according to the tie-breaker rules, ASU would face Iowa State in the Championship if all four programs finished 7-2.

Following the defeat, head coach Deion Sanders promised that his squad would bring their best in the finale next weekend against Oklahoma State. Via ESPN:

“You've got to refocus your young men and let them understand this is not about turkey and dumplings and cranberry sauce and whatever you have,” he said. “It's not about that. It's about football, man.”

Coach Prime believes Colorado football was “intoxicated with success” after winning four in a row and it went to their heads:

“We started smelling ourselves a little bit,” Sanders said. “That's what I just told our team. We got intoxicated with the success. We got intoxicated with the multitude of articles and the assumption that we're this and the assumption that we're that. And we did not play CU football. Therefore, we got our butts kicked. It is what it is.”

The Jayhawks dominated the Buffaloes, especially on the ground. KU running back Devin Neal ran for four touchdowns and helped Kansas outgain Colorado 331-42. They also didn't turn the ball over once or punt.

“We could not stop the bleeding,” Sanders said. “We tried consistently, but we could not stop the bleeding. That's hats off to them. They were physical. They out-physicaled us. They outplayed us. They wanted it a lot more than we did.”

Colorado football now sits at 8-3 and will need a lot to go their way in order to play for a conference title. but, all they can focus on right now is playing a lot better next Saturday.