Travis Hunter became the first-five star prospect to sign with an FBS program since 2006 when he declared for Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders. Now, the two-way star is taking his talents to Colorado football, where Sanders will be a first-year coach in 2023.

Hunter, who was rated the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class, will play wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes. He made an appearance with “The Number One College Football Show” on FOX Sports and made a bold claim about his expectations.

“That's definitely at the top of my mind,” Hunter said when asked about replicating Sanders' NFL impact. “You see him still trying to do it. I'm trying to be the best two-way player.”

It is very rare a player like Hunter can succeed and play two positions. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said in an analysis of Hunter he is “legitimately CB1 and WR1 for the class of 2022.”

Travis Hunter was selected by Pac-12 media as a preseason first-team defensive player and first-team special teamer.

“They're not doing what I'm doing, they're not putting their body through what I'm putting my body through,” Hunter said on the show of criticism. “They not working as hard as I am. So I pretty much just let them talk. They ain't doing nothing but making me go at it 10 times harder.”

Sanders is widely regarded one of the best defensive players of all time. It makes sense that Hunter, who is regarded by some as a generational prospect, would want to learn from the best to ever do it at his cornerback position.

Sanders, Hunter and Colorado football open their regular season Sept. 2 versus TCU, which last season advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship.