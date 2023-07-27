It's happening. After weeks of speculation, Colorado football is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 Conference, sources told Brett McMurphy of Action Network. McMurphy adds that the Buffaloes have a Board of Regents meeting scheduled for Thursday, where approval of the move is ‘expected.' Colorado football seems to be “98 percent” in favor of the move, making the Buffaloes' Big 12 return all but official.

Adding even more fuel to the fire is the fact that the Big 12 unanimously voted to accept Colorado football, once a part of the conference from 1948 to 2010, as a member on Wednesday night, sealing one of the final steps needed for the program to complete the move from the Pac-12 to their old conference.

The Buffaloes have yet to apply for membership in the Big 12, though that is a step that is also expected to be completed on Thursday.

Colorado football had a murky future with the Pac-12, which had been struggling to sort out its media rights deal with various networks.

All the while, Buffaloes rumors swirled, with the program even meeting with their old conference in May to discuss a potential move as commissioner Brett Yormark continued to eye further expansion to help make up for the losses of Texas and Oklahoma.

One of the main reasons for Colorado football's departure? McMurphy reports that the “stability” of the Big 12, which will be paying the Buffs a full conference share, $31.7 million, and the “uncertainty” surrounding the Pac-12 factored into the decision.

Colorado athletic director Rick George made his feelings about the Pac-12 known when he bolted immediately after commissioner George Kliavkoff's uninspiring press conference at Media Days last week.

Now, Colorado football has all but officially left the Pac-12.