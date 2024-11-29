In an absolute rout over Oklahoma State, the Colorado football program and Travis Hunter continue their historic season. While their pathway to the Big 12 championship became harder following a loss to Kansas, Hunter remains one of the best players in the country after making history that hasn't been seen in two decades.

Hunter became the first FBS player with three touchdowns and an interception in the same game, per Jake Trotter on X, formerly known as Twitter. Once again, Hunter is showing the nation he's much more than just a player who plays both ways. Not only is he pretty good at playing receiver and defensive back, but he's exceptional at both.

Hunter is giving voters a much easier choice when selecting this year's Heisman Trophy winner, one record at a time.

Colorado football's Travis Hunter makes case for Heisman stronger with historic feat

With the Heisman race seemingly between Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, the Colorado football star seems to have just locked up his fate as the most outstanding college football player following a historic performance against the Cowboys.

Some can point to Jeanty's incredible season as worthy of the Heisman, but what Hunter's doing has never been seen before.

Some people claimed Hunter is being touted as the upcoming Heisman winner for simply doing more cardio each game, insinuating that he's just an average player who plays both offense and defense.

And that claim is outrageous.

Through this season alone, including Colorado's dominant performance against Oklahoma State, Hunter has put up 92 receptions, 1,157 yards, and 15 touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he's totaled 32 tackles, 11 passes defended, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and a tackle for loss.

Given these numbers, he appears to be doing much more than just running around more than others this season.

While Hunter missed out on this season's Jim Thorpe Award for the nation's top defensive back, it's unlikely that he will miss out on the Heisman trophy. What Hunter is doing this season has never been seen before, and with each game that passes, he's making the Heisman race even more lopsided.