The Colorado football team went from being the darling of college football to fighting for a bowl game in just a few short weeks. The Buffaloes started off the season with a huge road win against then #17 TCU, which vaulted Colorado into the AP Poll. After starting the season 3-0, all eyes in the college football world were on the Buffaloes every week, but they have now lost three games out of four, and their loss last weekend against Stanford football felt like a rock-bottom defeat after such a promising start to the season.

Last Saturday, Colorado football went into the third quarter with a 29-0 lead against Stanford. It looked like the Buffaloes were going to get a nice, easy home win to improve to 4-2. However, the Cardinal had other plans. Both teams looks completely different in the second half, and Stanford was able to come all the way back and eventually win the game in double overtime. It was an atrocious loss for Colorado against a team that most consider to be the worst in the Pac-12, and Deion Sanders wasn't happy with his players after the game.

“What I just said in the locker room to the team is that they gotta make up in their mind, are they in love with this game or are they in like with it? Cause when you love something, you give to it unconditionally,” Deion Sanders said after the Colorado loss in a video posted on Twitter by Bleacher Report. “You give everything you got. Without a shadow of a doubt, I am truly, 100% in love with this thing. And I just want people to match me. Just match my passion, match my heart, match my love, match my consistency, just match my mannerisms, just match every darn thing I give to this game.”

Colorado football star Travis Hunter recently reacted to those comments made by his head coach, and while those words could upset some players, Hunter agreed with him.

“Stuff like that makes you get to second guessing ‘do you love this game or do you just like it? Do you like to play it because it's fun?' And I get what he's saying right there man,” Travis Hunter said. “You gotta love this game to go out there and put your body on the line everyday. I love the game. I'm gonna go out there and dominate every chance I get. Doesn't matter if I'm rusty, ready to go. I'm going out there to play, give it my best. I know a lot of players on the team love the game, but we gotta show more.”

Bouncing back from this loss is going to be tough for Colorado. Part of that is because of how emotionally damaging it is to a team to lose a game like that, and part of it is because of how difficult the Buffaloes schedule looks. This team has to win two more games to become bowl eligible, and the Buffaloes will be underdogs in every one of those games. Three of the remaining five teams that they play are ranked, and one of the other two just fell out of the rankings, because of a loss to the other unranked team on Colorado's schedule. Good luck, Buffaloes.