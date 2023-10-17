There may be no more polarizing figure in sports than Deion Sanders right now. The Colorado football head coach is at the center of the college football world as he navigates the Buffaloes through the program's final Pac-12 season. He'll soon be hitting the shelves as an author.

Sanders's new book, titled ‘Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,' is slated for a March 12, 2024 release date.

“Success isn't just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It's about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life,” Sanders said in a statement. “From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God — champions aren't born; they're made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You've got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way.”

The book will draw on Coach Prime's life experiences and give readers some tools on how to succeed in life and in a career.

Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame football player and is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after head coaches in the college ranks. The way he's transformed Colorado football is something a lot of fans have kept their eyes on.

Sanders and the Buffaloes are 4-3 just a season after winning one game in 2022. Colorado football is 1-3 in conference though with a shot at the Pac-12 championship left in the dust. Still, Deion Sanders and crew have a chance to make a bowl game and have some exciting games remaining on their schedule.