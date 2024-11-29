Oklahoma State football fans are calling for head coach Mike Gundy to be fired after the blowout loss to Colorado. The Cowboys came into this matchup as heavy underdogs but unfortunately managed to outdo those projections, losing 52-0. 2024 has been an abysmal season for a program that went into the year ranked No. 17 in the country. A few months ago, the Cowboys entered their Big 12 opener against Utah, 3-0, and the 13th-ranked team in the country. It's been all downhill since this home loss to the Utes.

The Pokes have dropped all nine games conference en route to a 3-9 record overall. This very poor season is leading to many angry fan reactions online, calling for Mike Gundy's 20th season in Stillwater to be his last.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Oklahoma State football faces an uncertain future

The Cowboys have been one of the most consistent programs in the country over Mike Gundy's 20 years. Oklahoma State football has finished in the top 20 in ten seasons and won a Big 12 title in 2011. The Cowboys have also had eight double-digit winning seasons during this time. Coming off a season where they were 10-4 and finished 16th in the nation, the Pokes had high expectations heading into 2024, especially with the expanded twelve-team playoff.

Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan for Mike Gundy and company. The Pokes will miss their first bowl game since their head coach's first season in Stillwater. In addition, the Cowboys went winless in Big 12 play for the first time since 1994. Coming into 2025 with a recruiting class that ranks 50th in the country, this program faces a very uncertain offseason.

The Big 12 feels more open than ever right now, with Texas and Oklahoma leaving during the offseason. In fact, the conference is in danger of not getting an automatic bye in the College Football Playoff. The highest-ranked team currently is No. 16 Arizona State, a newcomer to the Big 12. All of these circumstances make this season under Mike Gundy all the more disappointing.

Overall, there is plenty of reason to believe the Cowboys can become competitive again. However, Mike Gundy has openly admitted that he's adjusting to the NIL landscape, which has resulted in many coaches retiring sooner than the public expected. Gundy has shown the ability to adapt in the past, but this is a new era in college football. Whether he will be given a 21st season to overcome Oklahoma State football's worst year this decade is not clear yet.