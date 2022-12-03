By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders has weighed his options regarding his next coaching move. Between South Florida, Colorado, and Cincinnati, we finally know where Sanders will coach next season.

ESPN College Football writer Pete Thamel reports that “Primetime” will take the Colorado football job. The deal is not finalized, but things are heading in that direction.

Thamel reports Sanders has spent recruiting staff and transfer portal players to Colorado. A source within the university took a strong stance over the negotiations between Sanders and the school.

“They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” the source told ESPN. “If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado.”

Colorado fired Karl Dorrell in October after an abysmal start to the season. Things didn’t get much better under interim head coach Mike Sanford, either. Colorado won just one game all season, a 20-13 win over Cal.

Sanders, meanwhile, has found success early in his coaching career. Jackson State hired the former multi-sport athlete in 2020, and saw near immediate results.

The Tigers won the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2021, winning a program-record 11 games. Sanders received the Eddie Robinson Award as the top FCS coach.

Perhaps the biggest achievement to date for Sanders was the recruitment of Travis Hunter. Hunter, a five-star recruit last winter, initially committed to Florida State, Sanders’s alma mater.

However, he flipped his commitment to Jackson State and credited Sanders as a reason why. Hunter became the first five-star recruit to sign with a FCS school.

Sanders reportedly chose Colorado over South Florida and Cincinnati. With the success he’s had at Jackson State, this is certainly an exciting time to be a Colorado football fan.