Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter has been named an AP first-team All-American after his high level of play for the Buffaloes.

After a stellar season for the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter has been named as an AP First Team All-American. Hunter made the team as an all-purpose player alongside offensive stars such as 2023 Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels, Georgia tight-end Brock Bowers, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., and LSU's Malik Nabers.

At the start of the season, Hunter had considerable buzz for his high level of play. He was a go-to target for Shedeur Sanders, routinely making highlight catches that wowed the college football world. In his Colorado debut, he snagged 11 catches for 113 yards. Although he didn't register a touchdown, Hunter was a key piece of several scoring drives for the Buffaloes.

Hunter missed the Buffaloes's two games against Oregon and USC after suffering an injury in the Colorado State-Colorado rivalry game but he returned in the UCLA game. Hunter showcased his skills in the ending stretch of the season, going for 98 yards & 1 touchdown against Oregon State (8 catches), 74 yards against Arizona (5 catches), 82 yards against Washington State, and 107 yards and 1 touchdown against Utah (8 catches). Hunter finished the season with 721 yards and 5 touchdowns on 57 catches.

Colorado’s last 5 AP First-team All-Americans:

2023 – CB/WR Travis Hunter

2010 – OT Nate Solder

2007 – LB Jordon Dizon

2005 – PK Mason Crosby

2002 – P Mark Mariscal

The 13-year gap is the longest for CU since a 15-year gap from 1937 (Byron White) to 1952 (Don Branby)#cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 11, 2023

Hunter is Colorado's first AP First-Team All-American selection since 2010 when Offensive Tackle Nate Solder was put on the first team. According to BuffZone beat writer Brian Howell, the thirteen years of time between Solder and Hunter being named AP First-Team All-Americans is the longest for the program since 1937 when there was a fifteen-year time period between Byron White. (1937) and Don Branby (1952) being selected.