Why Colorado football's Travis Hunter is a legitimate contender for Heisman Trophy

Travis Hunter had a phenomenal display for Colorado football against TCU. It was a highly anticipated game between the runner-up for the National Championship last season and a rebuilding team with new head coach Deion Sanders.

Hunter is one of the players that came over with Sanders from Jackson State. He is an extremely talented player, as he is elite at the cornerback and wide receiver position. Against TCU, Hunter finished with 11 receptions for 119 yards at receiver. He also had three tackles and an interception. It was a dominant performance all around for the 20-year-old.

His impact at two different positions is phenomenal. Not many players play at both offense and defense at a high level. Hunter's two-way play puts him among the candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

With that said, here is why Colorado football's Travis Hunter is a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Travis Hunter is a two-way player that plays at a high level. He takes after his coach, as Sanders played offense and defense at some points in his career in the NFL. Having a mentor in Sanders with experience playing on both sides of the ball has helped Hunter become a Heisman candidate.

Heisman candidates usually end up being on the top teams in college football. That means Colorado will have to continue their great play from Week 1 moving forward. Beating TCU was a great start, but they have a long way to go.

Shedeur Sanders had a great display at quarterback for Colorado. Sanders threw for a school-record 510 yards, along with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He completed 80.9 percent of his passes in a phenomenal display. Having a quarterback of this caliber will help Hunter, as he is a top target for Sanders. Hunter saw a high volume of targets with 14 and hauled in 11 of them in the first game.

If he can continue to get a ton of targets, Hunter will be one of the top receivers in the nation. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter is the number-one cornerback and had a dominant performance against TCU. He can lock down the opposing team's best receiver, helping the defense neutralize top-caliber offenses. His ability to be elite on both sides of the ball makes him one of the only players on the field who can control the game.

Quarterbacks are the primary position that can control the game. However, a two-way player like Hunter has the ability to lead on both sides of the ball. He has drawn comparisons to MLB star Shohei Ohtani, notably known for being one of the best pitchers and hitters in baseball.

While Hunter has incredible talent, his competition won't be easy for the Heisman Trophy. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the frontrunner and has been phenomenal in his first two games. He has thrown for 597 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero touchdowns, completing 72 percent of his passes. He's just one of the many candidates that Hunter will have to beat out for the award.

However, Travis Hunter has the talent to win the Heisman Trophy with two-way play. If Colorado can remain competitive and establish itself as a top college football team, and Hunter keeps up his awesome play on both sides of the ball, he will have a shot at winning the Heisman Trophy.