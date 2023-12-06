Florida State being snubbed from the College Football Playoffs has been a hot topic in the sports world and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is chiming in. He spoke about it on his Bleacher Report streaming show 12 Talks.

“I don't know how you can go undefeated and still don't be in there,” Hunter said. “So I don't know what to say Just because you lost a player don't mean anything I don't know how you can go undefeated And then just get kicked out of College Football Playoffs and that's what we all play for to be in the playoffs though [to] in the championship.”

Travis Hunter is not alone in his feelings. Several members of the college football world feel the same way about Florida State's exclusion from the College Football Playoffs in favor of Alabama after they won the SEC Championship.

Politicians in Florida have chimed in, with Senator and former Governor Rick Scott pushing the College Football Playoff committee to release all correspondence that led to Florida State being left out of the playoff hunt and current governor Ron DeSantis asking for $1 million in his $114.1 billion state budget to allocate to the Seminoles to sue the College Football Playoff committee.

Hunter's comments on Florida State is interesting, as he was committed to attending Florida State before flipping his commitment to Jackson State in 2021 when Deion Sanders was the coach of the Tigers. Hunter has since joined Colorado with Sanders and was one of the brightest stars of the football season as a two-way star at both wide receiver and cornerback.