By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders told 2023 commitment quarterback Ryan Staub to “Get on Twitter and start recruiting your future teammates,” according to a Thursday report from the Athletic’s college football staff.

“Really, we were just kind of getting to know each other,” Staub said. “It basically got to the point where Coach Prime told me, ‘Get on Twitter and start recruiting your future teammates.’ That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

A 3-star quarterback out of West Ranch, California, Ryan Staub spent 20 minutes with Sanders during his official Colorado football recruiting visit. He was originally recruited by Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, according to 247Sports.

Deion Sanders, whose hiring was recently called a “huge mess” by previous Colorado football recruits, lost 13 players following the hiring of Sanders after he did not honor their commitments.

“It was hectic,” 3-star edge defender Carson Mott said. “It was a huge mess. I actually never got contacted by Deion or any of his new (on-field) staff. I got called. They told me that coach Deion didn’t want to honor my commitment and hung up the phone.

“I was in a group chat with all the other commits and they were all I guess freaking out, too, because a lot of us had our options closed for months now being committed to Colorado. So we hadn’t reached out to any school. It was a whole big deal.”

The 6-foot-1-inch quarterback remained confident in Deion Sanders’s ability to bring a much-needed new culture to the Colorado football program.

“It definitely looked the exact same, but it didn’t feel the exact same,” Staub said. “There’s a new energy and a new message in town. That’s obviously Coach Prime and what he’s kind of conveying to the whole world. What he’s going to do here, he’s just gonna bring change. And he’s gonna win.”