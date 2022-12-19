By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Deion Sanders is well-respected throughout the sports world. His coaching prowess has been impressive without question, as he helped to draw no shortage of attention to Jackson State football. He is now preparing to take over head coaching duties for Colorado football. However, his hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for some previous Buffaloes’ commits, per The Athletic.

3-star DE Carson Mott got brutally honest on being told that Deion Sanders did not want to honor his commitment to the school.

“It was hectic,” Mott said. “It was a huge mess. I actually never got contacted by Deion or any of his new (on-field) staff. I got called. They told me that coach Deion didn’t want to honor my commitment and hung up the phone. I was in a group chat with all the other commits and they were all I guess freaking out, too, because a lot of us had our options closed for months now being committed to Colorado. So we hadn’t reached out to any school. It was a whole big deal.”

The Athletic also reports that 13 recruits have gone in different directions following the hiring of Deion Sanders.

However, Sanders is simply doing everything he can to build the most competitive program possible. His decisions are nothing personal. Colorado football signed him to help build a winning program.

“I’m going to get back on a plane and go and have the biggest recruiting weekend they’ve ever had in the history of Colorado,” Sanders previously said. “That’s how it’s gonna go down.”

The Buffaloes have also seen an increase in various star recruits that may have committed elsewhere had Deion Sanders not been hired. There is no question that Sanders is making his presence felt at Colorado.