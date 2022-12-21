By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders contacted cornerback Cormani McClain after he did not sign with the Miami Hurricanes on Early Signing Day, according to a Wednesday report from 247Sports national news writer Robbie Weinstein.

“Colorado was in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning,” said 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said on the network’s Signing Day show. “The Buffaloes are trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to coach Deion Sanders this morning.”

The Florida prospect from Lakeland high school originally committed to Miami football on Oct. 27 before his mother announced he would not be signing on Wednesday.

“False alarm,” she wrote in all caps in a Wednesday tweet. “There will be no signing for Cormani McClain today… Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The Colorado football head coach’s hiring was recently called a “huge mess” for recent Buffalo commits as 13 different recruits found a new home since his hiring.

McClain was the sixth-highest rated commitment in recent memory for the Miami Hurricanes, placing ahead of 14-year NFL tight end Greg Olsen and Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist Devin Hester.

The nation’s top-rated cornerback and ninth-highest prospect by 247Sports was originally predicted to go to Florida by Wiltfong, Florida recruiting analyst Blake Alderman and 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins. McClain passed up offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma to play with the Hurricanes.

Florida assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney played an important part in Florida’s recruiting pitch to McClain, working as the primary and secondary recruiters, respectively. Alabama and UCF also sent two staff members to recruit McClain. Miami cornerbacks coach Demarcus Van Dyke ultimately sealed the deal on his own for the Hurricanes.