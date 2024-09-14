Colorado State football is going into a Week 3 game against Colorado with a little uncertainty. Rams wide receiver Tory Horton had been a game-time decision but is expected to give it a go, per 247 Sports. Horton is bothered by a leg injury that possibly was going to keep him sidelined.

Horton is arguably one of the best wide receivers in the country, and time will tell Saturday how much that leg is still bothering him. The opportunity to play against a Big 12 member and get some revenge for a tough loss last season looks to be energizing the wideout.

The Rams are hopeful that Horton will be as good as he usually is. The receiver caught 16 passes last year for 133 yards against the Buffaloes. He also threw a touchdown pass in a thriller that Colorado ended up winning in overtime.

Horton practiced with the team on Friday, and will be monitored in warm-ups, per ESPN. Colorado State football enters the game Saturday with a 1-1 record.

Tory Horton is a major part of the Colorado State football offense

On the season, Horton has eight receptions for 96 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown. The wide receiver is coming off of back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons for Colorado State football. He finished the 2023 campaign with eight touchdowns on 1,136 receiving yards.

Horton doesn't get as much attention as other wide receivers playing for power 4 programs, but he has established himself as one of the best players in the country at his position. The Rams are looking for a season defining win on Saturday against a Colorado football team that also has something to prove. Coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes looked inefficient in a Week 2 loss to Nebraska.

Horton is likely to go up against Colorado's Travis Hunter. NFL scouts are surely excited for that potential matchup, as both players are expected to go early in the next NFL Draft. There could be some fireworks between these two players as both have something to prove.

The Rams and Buffaloes play at 7:30 Eastern Saturday. Colorado football is 1-1 on the season entering the game.