As part of their coaching overhaul under new head coach Jesse Minter for the 2026 season, the Baltimore Ravens will not be retaining quarterbacks coach Tee Martin, despite his close working relationship with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday afternoon.

The move ends Martin's five-year tenure in Baltimore, which began in 2021. He joined the Ravens as wide receivers coach in 2021 and 2022 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2023. Over his three seasons working directly with Jackson, Baltimore's passing attack soared, with Jackson completing more than 67% of his passes in 2023 to win the NFL MVP award, followed by a 66% completion rate in 2024, another MVP-caliber campaign. In the 2025 season, beset by injuries, Jackson nonetheless threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Martin has been coaching for nearly two decades, mostly in the college ranks. Before joining the Ravens, he served as assistant head coach, passing game coordinator, and wide receivers coach at Tennessee from 2019–20 and spent seven seasons at USC from 2012–18, including time as offensive coordinator when Sam Darnold emerged as a top quarterback prospect. As a player, Martin was a two-year starter at Tennessee from 1998–99, leading the Volunteers to a 22–3 record and the 1998 BCS National Championship.

Following the news of his departure, Martin posted on Instagram, “History was made. Enjoyed every minute of it!” His exit comes as Minter reorganizes Baltimore's coaching staff after succeeding John Harbaugh.

The Ravens hired Minter on January 22, after previously serving as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator. He has past ties to Baltimore, having coached with the Ravens from 2017 to 2020 in various defensive roles, including defensive backs coach in 2020. One of his first major hires was offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who was brought in on January 30 after holding the same position under Ben Johnson with the Chicago Bears. Baltimore also added Joe Lombardi to the offensive staff.

With Martin out, the quarterbacks coach position is now open, and the Ravens have reportedly requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, mentor to 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen. Martin's achievements and connection with Jackson weren't enough to keep him, as Minter now charts his own course with Baltimore, looking to return to playoff contention in the 2026 season.