The New York Yankees claimed outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. In a corresponding move to accommodate Fernandez, the team designated right-handed pitcher Dom Hamel for assignment, opening a spot on the 40-man roster.

Originally signed by Colorado as a non-drafted free agent out of Havana, Cuba, on July 12, 2019, Fernandez was ranked as the Rockies' No. 3 prospect and placed inside the top 100 prospects in baseball before the 2024 season. He was designated for assignment by Colorado on January 28.

The 23-year-old reached the major leagues for the first time in 2025 with the Rockies, appearing in 52 games and with 147 plate appearances. He hit .225 with a .265 on-base percentage and a .348 slugging percentage, producing four home runs, 11 RBIs, five doubles, 13 runs scored, and eight walks. His offensive output translated to a 62 OPS+, while his strikeout rate stood at 29.9 percent, with 44 strikeouts in 138 at-bats. Defensively, he spent most of his time in right field, making 16 starts there, with occasional work in left field.

At the Triple-A level, Fernandez showed considerably more production. In 64 games with Albuquerque in the Pacific Coast League, he recorded a .284 batting average, a .347 on-base percentage, and a .502 slugging percentage, good for an .849 OPS. He produced 14 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, 43 runs scored, and 23 walks in 243 at-bats. When adjusted for the hitter-friendly Triple-A setting, his production came out to a 77 wRC+.

Fernandez has been regarded as a power-oriented corner outfielder throughout his minor league career. Over 469 minor league games from 2021 through 2025, he hit .279/.336/.478, adding 113 doubles, nine triples, 77 home runs, and 338 RBIs. He has mostly played right field, with 396 appearances at the position, and has one remaining minor league option.

New York's outfield depth chart is already crowded, with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham projected for regular outfield roles, Giancarlo Stanton occupying the designated hitter spot, and switch-hitter Jasson Dominguez and left-handed prospect Spencer Jones also part of the conversation. Fernandez is likely to begin the season further down the depth chart and could see consistent playing time at Triple-A, given that he remains on the roster.

As for Hamel, the 27-year-old was just claimed by the Yankees from the Texas Rangers on January 27. A former New York Mets prospect, Hamel made his MLB debut with the Mets this past season, pitching one inning while allowing three hits and one walk without being charged with an earned run. He has changed organizations multiple times in recent months, including waiver claims by the Baltimore Orioles and Rangers last September.