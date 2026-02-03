The impact of Indiana football's national championship win is still being felt. Certainly, their Heisman Trophy-winning QB, Fernando Mendoza, is reaping all the spoils of success.

This week, Mendoza secured an endorsement deal with Taco Bell as a “Franchise Player”, per Marcus Hartman of Yahoo Sports. Not only that, as only he could, he made the news official on LinkedIn.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into a new role as a Franchise Player at Taco Bell!

It’s a privilege to take on a role that carries both responsibility and possibility, and to do so at a brand that has never been afraid to push culture forward.

This role isn’t about a title—it’s about showing up for the team, the brand, and the fans who make Taco Bell what it is.

I’m excited for what’s ahead, for the ideas we haven’t cracked yet, and for the work still to be done.

Just getting started.”

Recently, Taco Bell also signed Los Angeles Rams WR Davante Adams to an endorsement last September.

Altogether, Indiana finished their historic season undefeated at 16-0. They defeated Miami 27-21 in the national championship, their first in program history. Along the way, the Hoosiers cultivated a national following as the university created a new sports identity, previously dominated by the men's basketball program.

During the season, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and led the nation with a QB rating of 90.1. He also had a pass completion rate of 72%.

Afterward, Mendoza declared for the NFL Draft and did so, of course, on LinkedIn.