Alabama football continues to strengthen its future roster as momentum builds in the Crimson Tide’s 2026 recruiting class entering National Signing Day. The program secured another key addition Tuesday, further enhancing its recruiting traction and reinforcing Alabama’s national reach.

Alabama landed a verbal commitment from Amari Sabb, a Class of 2026 athlete from Glassboro High School in New Jersey. Sabb chose the Crimson Tide over Notre Dame and Oregon State, giving Alabama a versatile offensive weapon with proven production and speed.

Sabb enters Alabama’s wide receiver pipeline as a three-star prospect ranked among New Jersey’s top players. At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, he projects as a slot receiver and return specialist at the next level. His high school portfolio includes more than 2,300 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns.

The commitment also carries family significance. Sabb’s older brother, Keon Sabb, is a starting defensive back for Alabama and recently announced his return for the 2026 season. His brother’s decision to return played a major role in the younger Sabb’s commitment, along with the program’s effective use of slot receivers within its offensive scheme.

On3Sports' and Rivals' Hayes Fawcett revealed the news after speaking directly with the recruit. Fawcett shared the announcement on his official X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming that Sabb selected Alabama over the Fighting Irish and Oregon State.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 ATH Amari Sabb has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @Rivals The 5’9 170 ATH from Glassboro, NJ chose the Crimson Tide over Notre Dame and Oregon State He’s the younger brother of Alabama starting DB Keon Sabbhttps://t.co/oZKL3vcHAE pic.twitter.com/3KrYG256Sk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 3, 2026

The commitment strengthens Alabama football’s Northeast recruiting pipeline and positions the program favorably for the long term. It may also influence the future recruitment of younger brother Xavier Sabb, a five-star Class of 2027 prospect and reigning New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year. The addition further solidifies Alabama’s recruiting momentum, highlighting the program’s ability to attract high-level talent from outside the Southeast while building sustained future success.

Sabb is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Alabama continues to stack depth with speed, versatility, and long-term upside as the 2026 class takes shape across multiple position groups.