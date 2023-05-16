What a difference a few months can make for a franchise. The Indianapolis Colts began the season with a respectable 4-5-1 record and even had hopes of a division crown in the weak AFC South.

Then the season turned south, ending with seven straight losses and resulting in 4-12-1. There is hope for Colts fans, who believe they finally secured their quarterback of the future in Florida product Anthony Richardson — chosen with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson will learn the intricacies of the pro game behind Gardner Minshew. If the offensive line improves, Indianapolis has the chance to become an above-average NFL offense.

Defensively, the Colts were middle of the pack in terms of yards allowed, but gave up too many points thanks to the worst red zone defense in the league.

The draft is over, the franchise quarterback is secured — what does the Colts’ starting lineup look like as Indianapolis welcomes yet another starting quarterback to the fold?

Indianapolis Colts depth chart

Backfield

QB: Gardner Minshew

For the sixth straight season, the Colts will begin the year with a different starting quarterback, via ESPN. Minshew’s career record reads eight wins and 16 losses — hardly representative of a guy with nearly three times as many passing touchdowns as interceptions.

The 27-year-old joins the Colts after two years as Jalen Hurts’ backup with the Philadephia Eagles, and will serve in that role until number four overall pick Anthony Richardson is ready to take the reigns.

RB: Jonathan Taylor

After a breakout sophomore season in which he led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, injuries and an abysmal offensive line kept Taylor below the 1,000-yard mark last year.

Zack Moss and Deon Jackson are useful change-of-pace backups that give this running game some underrated depth.

Receivers

WR1: Michael Pittman Jr.

WR2: Alec Pierce

WR3: Josh Downs

TE: Kylen Granson

In third-round pick Josh Downs, the Colts pick up the slot receiver they desperately need to play alongside the tall, outside threats of Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.

Pittman finished the year with 925 yards, but his 9.3 yards per catch was the lowest of any wideout with at least 500 receiving yards. These receivers need more downfield targets in order to be successful.

Offensive Line

LT: Bernhard Raimann

LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Ryan Kelly

RG: Will Fries

RT: Braden Smith

No part of this Indianapolis Colts team was more disappointing in 2022 than the offensive line. This Colts o-line —tasked with protecting an aging, immobile Matt Ryan — instead gave up the second-most sacks per game in the NFL.

The running game was not much better, finishing 23rd in yards per game. The Colts addressed this issue by … doing pretty much nothing. This unit remains the same as last year while offering even less depth — not a good sign for the Indianapolis offense.

Defensive Line

DE: Kwity Paye

DT: DeForest Buckner

DT: Grover Stewart

DE: Dayo Odeyingbo

This solid unit is anchored by All-Pro tackle DeForest Buckner, who led the Colts with 22 quarterback hits. This line could be even better in 2023, with Stewart healthy and Odeyingbo becoming a regular starter in his third season.

Linebackers

LOLB: E.J. Speed

MLB: Shaquille Leonard

ROLB: Zaire Franklin

Franklin’s 167 total tackles were good for fourth in the league, but this unit lost Bobby Ekereke, who also posted over 150 tackles.

Having Leonard — a First Team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021 — healthy again is huge, but E.J. Speed is a big question mark in that third linebacker spot, as the Tarleton St product has never been a regular starter in the NFL.

Secondary

CB: Kenny Moore II

SS: Rodney Thomas II

FS: Julian Blackmon

CB: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Replacing Stephon Gilmore will be an immense challenge, but rookie Julius Brents has the size and physicality to be a difference-maker in a young secondary.

Special Teams

PK: Matt Gay

P: Rigoberto Sanchez

LS: Luke Rhodes

KR: Dallis Flowers

PR: Isaiah McKenzie

One of the more surprising moves the Colts made this off-season was getting rid of kicker Chase McLaughlin. The 27-year-old had bounced around during his NFL career but made 83 percent of his field goals last year, including 9/12 from 50-plus yards.

Indy spent big money on his replacement too, signing former Rams kicker Matt Gay to a four-year, $22.5 million deal. Gay made 93.8% of his field goals over the last two seasons, establishing himself as one of the elite legs in the game.