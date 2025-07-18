The Indianapolis Colts are receiving this sample from prized NFL free agency signing Cam Bynum. But it's not his knack for creating interceptions they're seeing.

He's bringing his famed pick celebrations over to Indy. Which he opened up about with the NFL Network Thursday.

“First, I'm here to take the ball. The dancing comes second after the turnover,” Bynum told The Insiders.

Bynum signed with the Colts in a blockbuster $60 million deal. The deal stretches to four years total.

Bynum emulated popular and polarizing 2024 Summer Olympics athlete Rachel “Raygun” Gunn. Best known as the Australian break dancer whose moves became ridiculed and jeered online.

Bynum opted to honor the Olympian by mimicking her dance moves, though, after every interception. Gunn herself took a liking to Bynum's skills.

Cam Bynum sends message to Colts fans 

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bynum will experience Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time ever. He was supposed to participate in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine, but the threat of COVID-19 prevented him from participating.

“I just want to bring that excitement in that stadium,” he said. “I'm just excited to bring that energy and excitement.”

The “Raygun” moves aren't the only entertainment he has in mind. He also dropped a bold prediction.

“I got a lot of dances planned because I know we're going to get a lot of turnovers,” he said.

What type of moves will be bring out?

“A lot of throwback dances planned. Anything planned, we're going to bring it to the table,” Bynum said.

His primary goal is to “turn up” in Indy.

“We want to turn up the whole stadium and the whole city of Indianapolis when that defense is on the field,” he concluded.

The safety left the Minnesota Vikings delivering career-highs in interceptions with three. He broke up 10 passes too. Bynum brings a combined 19 PBUs over to Indy along with eight career picks.

