Indianapolis Colts defensive back Camryn Bynum has been watching his teammates closely this offseason, in OTAs and other workouts. Bynum thinks the Colts have a great quarterback battle going, with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones looking for snaps.

“I think this is a great scenario for any quarterback to be in,” Bynum said, per NFL Network. “Obviously, it's an uncomfortable spot because you're competing for one spot, but as a competitor, that's what you want. You don't want things given to you, so both quarterbacks are in there grinding, trying to earn their way to be the starter this year. Both are looking extremely well and playing well in the spring.”

The squad has several options to choose from, including a third choice in Notre Dame rookie Riley Leonard. Leonard joins Richardson and newcomer Jones as options at the quarterback position this season.

“So, I'm excited to see how it plays out, but no matter what, as a player on this defense, being able to go up against them, they're giving us challenges,” Bynum added. “I think no matter who the team picks, and who the leadership picks at quarterback as the starter this season, I'm confident in both.”

The Colts are coming off a 2024 season that saw the squad win just eight games.

Colts have some new faces at QB this year

Indianapolis made the quarterback position a top priority this offseason, when the squad went looking for players. The Colts drafted Leonard late in the 2025 NFL Draft, after he led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff national championship game last year. The Fighting Irish lost that game to Ohio State.

The squad also picked up Jones, who last played for the New York Giants. In the 2024 season, Jones passed for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns. In the last few years, Jones has had trouble with his accuracy. He has 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions since the start of the 2023 season.

The Colts will have to decide if either of those two players has what it takes to win the starting job from Anthony Richardson. Richardson has also had his issues with effectiveness. He finished last season with just a 47 percent completion percentage for his passes.

Richardson threw for just 1,814 passing yards in 2024. The quarterback finished the year with eight touchdown passes, to 12 interceptions. Richardson will have to perform better than that if he wants to hold the starting job. He has dealt with a shoulder injury this offseason.

NFL training camp for the Colts starts on Wednesday.