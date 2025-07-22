After missing OTAs and minicamp with a shoulder injury, Anthony Richardson will be back in action at the Indianapolis Colts' 2025 training camp. General manager Chris Ballard said the team will only monitor his throwing volume as he ramps up.

In his pre-training camp presser, Ballard said Richardson's shoulder is “good to go,” via James Boyd of ‘The Athletic.' He only added that they will “probably limit” his throwing output, but will not put any official restrictions on him.

In his return, Richardson will immediately be thrust into action and compete with Daniel Jones for the Colts' starting quarterback job. Jones, whom the team signed in free agency to compete with Richardson, got off to a hot start in the spring and impressed the team with his leadership, poise and accuracy.

Richardson battled injuries and a perplexing benching to start 11 games for the Colts in 2024. In his first full season in the NFL, he threw 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while adding 499 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. He is simultaneously one of the best playmakers and most turnover-prone players in the league.

Anthony Richardson has a lot to prove to Colts in 2025

Though just his first full year in the league, Richardson led the Colts on a rocky roller coaster ride in 2025. His inconsistency led to Ballard delivering a stark warning to him in his end-of-year presser and firmly stating his desire to add a veteran quarterback in the offseason.

After missing OTAs and minicamp, Richardson has even more to prove in the Colts' training camp. He is still just 23 years old, but he is already in the most important offseason of his career, with his future hanging in the balance. Richardson is entering the final season of his rookie contract, with a team option for the 2026 season that Indianapolis has yet to exercise.

The Colts already proved they are willing to bench Richardson, putting even more pressure on him to perform well immediately. Barring a disastrous training camp, he will likely open the year as the starter, but Shane Steichen will not hesitate to insert Jones if Richardson quickly falls apart.