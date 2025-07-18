The Indianapolis Colts have a strong history that spans two cities. Despite winning just two Super Bowls, some of the best Colts teams ever have been so close. The NFL has seen some of the greatest Colts teams ever, and they have been solid throughout the years. Now, it's time to look at the top 10, and see how they measure up.

10. 1999 Indianapolis Colts

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was starting to shine. Significantly, Manning was in his second season and had Edgerrin James with him at running back. Marvin Harrison Sr. was also well into his tenure, catching passes from Manning. Thus, it was the beginning of a wonderful era.

Jim Mora coached Indianapolis and led them to a 10-game winning streak. Although the team looked good, finishing 13-3, it didn't end well. Instead, the Colts lost 19-16 at home in the Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans.

9. 1964 Baltimore Colts

The team used to be in Baltimore, and this was one of the best Colts teams ever. Initially, things looked good. Baltimore went 12-2 and appeared well on their way to a championship. But they laid an egg in the NFL Championship, losing 27-0 to the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, this cut short what could have been a fantastic season.

8. 2007 Indianapolis Colts

When the 2007 season began, Indianapolis was on top of the world. After all, they were the defending Super Bowl champions after defeating the Chicago Bears. Now, they were trying to make it back to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season. At first, things looked promising.

Indy went 13-3 and finished first in the AFC South. While they did not quite match the 16-0 New England Patriots, they still were a threat to return to the Big Game. Sadly, they faltered in the Divisional Round against the San Diego Chargers. It ruined what had been a great season for Manning, who threw for 31 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and 4,040 yards. Also, it ruined a great season by Reggie Wayne, who went off for 104 receptions for 1,510 yards and 1o touchdowns.

7. 1968 Baltimore Colts

Don Shula was the coach for Baltimore, and they were one of the top teams in the NFL. Amazingly, they went on a tear, going 13-1 to make it to the playoffs. The team would defeat the Minnesota Vikings in the Western Conference Championship. Then, they beat the Browns 34-0. This would set them up for a classic Super Bowl with the New York Jets.

Everyone remembers Super Bowl III for Joe Namath's famous guarantee. Ultimately, Baltimore was favored by 18 points. However, this ultimately became a victory for one of the greatest Jets teams of all time.

6. 2009 Indianapolis Colts

This team made the greatest teams of all time list on NFL.com. At the time, this team looked unstoppable. Manning had led them to a 14-2 record, and they had steamrolled everyone in sight. Therefore, it was almost a foregone conclusion that they would win another Super Bowl.

After dispatching the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round, they took down the Jets in the AFC Title Game. Now, it was time for a showdown with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Despite having a lot of momentum, Manning and the Colts were unable to sustain it, losing 31-17 in the Super Bowl. This would cause one of the greatest Colts teams ever to fall just short of the ultimate prize.

5. 2005 Indianapolis Colts

Before they eventually won a Super Bowl in Indianapolis, the Colts were in a cement mixer, unable to solve Tom Brady and the Patriots. Tony Dungy led this squad to a 14-0 record before resting their starters in the final two weeks. Overall, fans felt confident.

When the Colts met the Pittsburgh Steelers in that Divisional Round, they were the favorites. However, the Steelers' defense came to play, limiting a rusty offense and containing Manning. Mike Vanderjagt would miss a crucial field goal, as Indianapolis would lose 19-16 to the eventual champs. At the time, the Colts were the first team to win their first 13 games and lose in a playoff game.

4. 1959 Baltimore Colts

Coach Weeb Ewbank led the team to a 9-3 record. After winning the title in the previous season, things looked promising. The Colts would go on to beat the New York Giants 31-16 for the second consecutive year in the NFL Championship. Additionally, it was also Johnny Unitas' second championship.

3. 1958 Baltimore Colts

As they would do the following season, the Colts were locked and ready. They finished 9-3 to claim first place in the Western Conference. As a result, they earned a spot in the NFL Championship against the Giants. Just as they would do the following season, the Colts defeated the Giants to earn their first NFL championship.

2. 1970 Baltimore Colts

The Colts were coming off a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss to the Jets the following season. Also, Shula had departed for the Miami Dolphins. It was time for Donald McCafferty to coach the team, and there were plenty of question marks. Regardless, the team came through.

The Colts finished first in the AFC East and started the playoffs with a 17-0 shutout over the Cincinnati Bengals. Then, they defeated the Oakland Raiders 27-17 in the AFC Championship Game. It set them up for a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

The game started slow for the Colts, as they trailed 3-0 after the first. Next, it got worse as they trailed 13-6 at halftime. For a while, it seemed like they were headed for another loss. Instead, Unitas rallied the team and led the Colts to 10 fourth-quarter points, including a go-ahead field goal by rookie kicker Jim O'Brien with five seconds left. The defense would seal the deal with an interception, winning the Super Bowl for the first time.

1. 2006 Indianapolis Colts

For years, Manning had heard all the noise. Many said he was a regular-season quarterback and could not get the job done in the playoffs. Agonizingly, their constant losses to the Steelers and Patriots had left a bad vibe in the city. Something had to change. Well, something did change during the 2006 season.

Manning led the Colts to a 12-4 record. Next, he dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs 23-8 in the AFC Divisional Round. The Colts then won a gritty defensive road battle with the Ravens, beating them 15-6 in the Divisional Round. It was time for a showdown with an old friend. Now, they needed to beat the Patriots. Manning finally got over the hurdle and defeated Brady and the Patriots 38-34 at the RCA Dome.

Finally, he got his chance in the Super Bowl. In a rainy game, Manning and his team overcame the elements to defeat the Chicago Bears and finally earn Indianapolis its first Super Bowl. The perseverance of this team and what they had to do make it the greatest Colts team ever.