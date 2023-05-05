Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Indianapolis Colts made a major commitment when they took Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But if the Colts took a gamble on Richardson, the quarterback is ready to make sure Indianapolis’ bet pays off.

Alongside Richardson, the Colts drafted receiver Josh Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Downs admitted that he caught passes from Richardson in their hotel parking lot after the Colts’ Day 1 rookie mini camp, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. It didn’t take long for Downs to realize the type of passer Richardson is.

“His arm is crazy,” Downs said.

Richardson may not be as technically sound as Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud entering the draft. However, Indianapolis is banking on his athleticism and intangibles. Richardson knows he needs to put the work in to improve his mechanics. He has no problem putting in the extra hours, even if it’s in a hotel parking lot, to improve.

The former Florida QB comes to Indy quite raw based on playing experience. He appeared in just 22 games during his three years with the Gators. Still, Richardson threw for 3,105 and 24 touchdowns. He added 1,116 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Richardson certainly has the play making ability to succeed in the NFL. It’ll come down to his technical acumen that will determine if he’s a successful starting quarterback. The Colts certainly believe he can develop into one.

As does Josh Downs. With Downs now poised to be catching passes from Richardson in the near future, the duo is willing to put in the extra work no matter the location.