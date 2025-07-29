The Indianapolis Colts secured one of their star offensive linemen, keeping Bernhard Raimann for the long term.

Indianapolis made the decision to give Raimann a four-year contract extension, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He will earn $100 million with $60 million guaranteed over the duration of the deal, showing how the Colts will take care of a lineman they highly value.

“The #Colts have agreed to terms with OT Bernhard Raimann on a four-year, $100 million extension, sources say. Raimann gets $60 million guaranteed in a deal done by Chase Callahan of @excelfootball,” Garafolo wrote.

Raimann has been with the team since the 2022 season. He was the Colts' third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft when they picked him 77th overall out of Central Michigan.

What's next for Colts after Bernhard Raimann extension

It was significant news for the Colts to give Bernhard Raimann the contract extension. Giving him a maximum total of $100 million throughout four years seeing the value he has in the trenches.

What helps in the team's decision to go through with this is how healthy the lineman has been. He only missed six games throughout the first three years of his career, emphasizing how impactful he has been in providing stability to the Colts' offensive line.

Despite his impact in that area, Indianapolis has been unable to return to playoff contention. They haven't returned to the postseason since 2020, coming off an 8-9 record in the 2025 campaign.

This upcoming season will be different for the franchise. Jim Irsay died this May, meaning that the Colts will undergo a new era of ownership as his daughters now take command.

Indianapolis will hope they can honor the late Irsay by making noise in the AFC. To pull this off, they will need Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Josh Downs to make strides on offense. If they can achieve that objective, opponents should be wary of the 2025 edition of the Colts.