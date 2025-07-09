The AFC South has not been an exciting division over the last few seasons. That has a chance to change in 2025. The Houston Texans are a playoff-caliber team, while all three other squads have been in and out of the postseason over the last few years. The Indianapolis Colts are a team who have been knocking on the door for quite some time and believe they have the talent to end the five-year playoff drought.

Training Camp will begin next week. The Colts have two players on offense who could be sneaky trade candidates either ahead of or during the 2025-26 season. Wide receiver Alec Pierce is entering the final year of his contract, and running back Khalil Herbert is competing for a backup job that may not end up his.

Alec Pierce

Pierce is a phenomenal receiver for the Colts. He is a playmaker who is known for catching a lot of deep balls and finding his way into the end zone. Pierce can play both outside and slot, and his separation from defensive backs is what makes him valuable. Pierce entered the league in 2022, and since then, he has led the NFL with 17.6 yards per catch.

According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, there is some uncertainty about Pierce's contract situation. He is now in the final year of his deal, and there have yet to be any talks of an extension.

“I like to take a very day-to-day approach with things,” Pierce said. “I don't really think too far in advance. That's why I've got agents. They focus on that type of stuff and what's coming up in the short term.”

The Colts contain Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs as the top two receivers on the depth chart. The Colts drafted Adonai Mitchell last season, and also contain Ashton Dulin, who has played some downs over the last few years with the Colts. Indianapolis has depth at the position and could afford trading away Pierce if they believe there won't be a deal long-term.

Pierce is still a valuable asset to the Colts, and the thought of trading him would be gut-wrenching. A trade likely won't happen, but the option must be on the table.

Khalil Herbert

Herbert is competing to be Jonathan Taylor's backup running back. He recently signed with the Colts this past offseason to a one-year contract. Herbert will compete with DJ Giddens, who was one of the top college backs last season for Kansas State. Giddens surpassed 1,200 rush yards in each of his final two seasons for the Wildcats. Giddens was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has a lot of potential. Tyler Goodson also remains on the Colts' depth chart as the 4th running back.

Herbert could be a trade candidate before the season begins, according to NFL Trade Rumors. The Colts wouldn't get much in return, but this would allow Herbert to have the opportunity to play elsewhere, and the Colts would get something out of it.

Even though he just signed with the Colts, if Indianapolis feels that Giddens is the better option, then it would make sense to trade away Herbert while he has value left. Herbert has served as a solid backup running back over his tenure with the Chicago Bears. He also played with the Cincinnati Bengals last season after he was traded.

Trades are rare early in training camp, so expect to see both Pierce and Herbert with the Colts throughout camp. If Pierce can keep up his dynamic play, then he will have more value near the trade deadline.

The Colts do not know who the QB of the future is. Payton Manning recently weighed in on the QB battle. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is dealing with an injury as Training Camp approaches.