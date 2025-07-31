The Indianapolis Colts have been busy making roster transactions over the last few days, and on Thursday, that trend continued as the team participates in its training camp for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The news came in the wake of Indianapolis veteran cornerback David Long Jr. going down with an injury recently.

“Roster moves: Colts signed CB Tre Herndon and CB Duke Shelley, placed CB David Long Jr. on IR and released TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Long Jr. was signed to the Colts' practice squad in September of 2024 and has previously played for several other teams, with his longest stint coming with the Los Angeles Rams from 2019-2022. He played in 13 games for the Colts in the 2024 season.

It's a tough break for a Colts team that doensn't necessarily figure to have an elite defensive backfield this season and could certainly use all of the help that they can get in that department.

A strange Colts team

At the current moment, the biggest question surrounding this Colts team is what they will choose to do about their ongoing quarterback battle.

Anthony Richardson and last year's signee Daniel Jones are apparently entrenched in a battle over the starting job for the 2025 season, and at this rate, neither option is probably particularly encouraging for Colts fans.

Richardson has shown flashes of potential stardom at times during his brief Colts tenure, showcasing the size and arm strength that allowed him to be a first round pick back in 2023.

However, Richardson's decision-making and downfield accuracy have both been major question marks so far, and it's unclear just how much he's improved those two things heading into this year's training camp. Injury concerns have also been a major red flag for Richardson during his career.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones saw his tenure with the New York Giants crash and burn last year, playing with zero confidence by the end of that stretch. It remains to be seen whether he's mentally recovered from that setback in the league's most notorious media market.

In any case, the Colts' regular season is set to get underway on September 7. We may not know until then who will be under center.