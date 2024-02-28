The NFL free agency period is right around the corner. The Indianapolis Colts have some questions to answer. However, at the NFL Combine, Colts general manager Chris Ballard gave a big update on the status surrounding wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., per Nate Atkins of The Indy Star.
‘Colts GM Chris Ballard said he’s in talks with Michael Pittman Jr. on a long-term deal, but he said it’s possible they could use the franchise tag if they’re not able to reach a deal.'
That's certainly good news for the Colts as Pittman is a huge part of the offense and a terrific weapon for Anthony Richardson. When the franchise tag window opened, the Colts didn't use it on him, which brought a reaction from Pittman.
Pittman was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL raft and caught just 40 passes for 503 yards in his rookie season. After that, he posted 1,000-yard campaigns in two of the next three years, with the 2022 season the only one without 1,000 yards (he had 925 on 99 receptions). In 2023, Pittman had a career-high 109 catches for 1,152 yards and four scores as he became the go-to wide receiver for the Colts.
If the Colts can keep Pittman in town on a long-term deal, it would give them a dangerous 1-2 punch at WR with Josh Downs emerging in his rookie year this past season. As of now, it sure seems that Ballard and the Colts want to do what it takes to keep Oittman in town, which is huge for the organization.