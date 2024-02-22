We gotta get these guys, Indianapolis!

The Indianapolis Colts have lingered on the brink of greatness for some time now. Armed with a formidable roster and skilled coaching staff, they stand poised for a deep playoff push in 2024. Despite falling short in the 2023 season with a 9-8 record and missing the playoffs, the Colts have a prime opportunity in the upcoming 2024 NFL offseason to bolster their squad with strategic signings. Here are four some interesting free agents who could offer substantial value to the Colts.

The Colts' 2023 Season

The 2023 season was a promising one for the Indianapolis Colts. Under the stewardship of general manager Chris Ballard and new head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts defied modest expectations. They improved from their previous 4–12–1 record to notch a winning record in 2023. They doubled their wins, finishing 9–8 but failed to clinch the AFC South for the ninth consecutive season. The Colts were ultimately eliminated from playoff contention after a loss to the Houston Texans in the final week.

Promising rookie QB Anthony Richardson was solid when healthy, while Gardner Minshew proved to be a capable backup. Zack Moss and Josh Downs emerged as reliable playmakers on offense. Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye also turned heads as impressive pass rushers.

Other Considerations

Looking ahead to 2024, it's essential to assess the Colts' financial landscape. With approximately $181 million allocated to active cap spending for returning players, the Colts have notable financial commitments. Nearly half of this sum is dedicated to just five players: Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Braden Smith, Ryan Kelly, and Jonathan Taylor. Additionally, the decision to release Shaquille Leonard incurs a dead cap hit of over $8 million.

After subtracting current liabilities, the Colts are left with an estimated $54.7 million in effective cap space for 2024. While substantial, this figure ranks the Colts fourth in effective cap space league-wide. However, they have a laundry list of tasks including re-signing key players and addressing roster needs. As such, the available funds will likely swiftly diminish.

Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Indianapolis Colts need to sign during the 2024 offseason.

Kendrick Bourne, WR

Until the Colts secure WR Michael Pittman Jr for the 2024 season, addressing the wide receiver position remains paramount. The absence of Pittman leaves a significant void in proven production at WR. Yes, we anticipate Pittman's return. That said, the Colts must still augment their receiving corps to alleviate the burden on his shoulders.

This is where someone like Kendrick Bourne enters the picture. His season-ending torn ACL, suffered in Week 8, disrupted what was shaping to be a career-best year. Despite the setback, Bourne showcased his value as a reliable No. 3 wide receiver. He exhibited adept route-running and precise footwork to create separation, albeit with average athleticism. With the Colts in need of depth behind their young wideouts, Bourne's skill set, including his willingness as a run blocker, could seamlessly integrate into their offensive scheme.

Jonathan Greenard, EDGE

Sure, Jonathan Greenard lacks household name recognition. Still, he emerges as a noteworthy edge rusher set to hit the market. Coming off a career-high season in his fourth year, Greenard posted impressive statistics. This included career-best figures in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and quarterback hits. His performance positions him for a lucrative contract in 2024. This presents an opportunity for the Colts to bolster their pass rush beyond their current roster.

Like Greenard, D'Onta Foreman may not captivate headlines. However, his consistent production over the past two seasons merits attention. Stepping in as a spot starter, Foreman showcased his ability to shoulder the rushing load effectively. Recall that he assumed starting duties with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and filled in for Khalil Herbert with the Chicago Bears in 2023. No matter the scenario, Foreman has proven himself as a bruising, one-cut back. His style could complement the Colts' offensive strategy. This is particularly true in their run-pass option schemes alongside Jonathan Taylor.

Jordan Whitehead, S

Jordan Whitehead's tenure with the New York Jets has proven mutually beneficial. However, his contributions extend beyond his current team. With experience in formidable defenses, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Whitehead brings a wealth of expertise to any team in need of a dependable deep defender. He can consistently limit opposing passers' ratings. As such, Whitehead's ability to make plays on the ball and his track record on top-notch defenses make him a coveted asset for teams seeking defensive stability.

Looking Ahead

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2024 NFL offseason with a blend of promise and pressing needs. As they strive to ascend from playoff hopefuls to championship contenders, strategic free agent acquisitions could tip the scales in their favor. Kendrick Bourne offers depth at wide receiver, while Jonathan Greenard can bolster the pass rush. D'Onta Foreman provides a complementary presence in the backfield, and Jordan Whitehead fortifies the secondary. Given that, the Colts have a spectrum of opportunities to enhance their roster. As the offseason unfolds and decisions are made, the Colts' maneuvers will shape their trajectory in 2024. The right moves can potentially position them for a compelling resurgence in the upcoming season.