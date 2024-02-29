In early January, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay Suffered from a severe respiratory illness that left him hospitalized. Irsay's condition improved but it is not clear if left the hospital. Nevertheless, Colts executive management provided an update on Irsay at the end of February.
Colts provide positive update on Jim Irsay
GM Chris Ballard provided reporters with an update on Irsay's status ahead of the NFL Draft Combine:
“He is progressing well. We are talking. We've talked to him multiple times, and we keep up him abreast of everything,” Ballard said, per Anthony Calhoun.
It seems the Colts executive is in stable condition. Moreover, Ballard said the Colts are including him on every major decision.
“Look, at the end of the day, we're not going to anything without his approval. And so we still keep him in the loop. You know him, he wants to know and he loves his team. He's making his way and he's getting better,” Ballard said.
Hopefully, Irsay can make a full recovery. In the meantime, the Colts will continue to strategize on ways to make their team better going into the offseason.
Indianapolis finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record. The team has big decisions to make regarding their roster. Furthermore, the Colts possess the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see who the team selects in a talented class.
As the offseason gets underway, the Colts will do everything they can to upgrade in their quest to make it back to the postseason.