The Washington Commanders are 7-2 following their win against the New York Giants. It was a dominant display, with the Commanders mainly in control from wire to wire. The win further solidifies Washington's position as a top team in the NFC, with the playoffs soon on the horizon. But as strong as the Commanders have been to start the year, there's still room for improvement. With the NFL Trade Deadline looming, some believe that Washington could snag New Orleans Saints star Marshon Lattimore before another contender, the Kansas City Chiefs, trades for him.

After the Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers, they began taking calls on Lattimore. The former four-time Pro Bowler and 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year restructured his contract to make it easier for the Saints to trade him if they got a compelling offer.

If the Commanders can obtain him, Lattimore would immediately become Washington’s top perimeter corner. It would also allow Benjamin St-Juste to slide into the CB2 role and rookie Mikey Sainristil to go back to his home at nickel. With Washington possibly in the mix to obtain Lattimore, what would it take for the Commanders to acquire the star cornerback?

What would it take for the Commanders to get Marshon Lattimore?

Injury issues are a legitimate concern, as Lattimore hasn't played an entire season since 2021. So, if Washington loves trading for Lattimore, they might not have to give up much to the Saints to acquire him. So, if the Commanders offered up a 2025 third-round selection, it could be enough for the Saints to pull the trigger.

Washington has two third-round picks in 2025, so giving one up for a player like Lattimore could quickly elevate the team's ceiling in 2024 and beyond. The Commanders could use a star veteran under contract through the 2026 season. So, only having to give up one of their two third-rounders could be a massive success.

Washington's only problem is Kansas City, which has also been linked to Lattimore. A few weeks ago, the Chiefs made some inquiries about cornerbacks, but things never got going. Instead, Kansas City has made moves to bolster its offense. So, while the Chiefs are always in the mix for every player, they might be unable to match what the Commanders can offer for Lattimore.

If that's the case, Washington will be primed for success. If they land Lattimore, the Commanders could make a deep playoff run.