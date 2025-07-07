Recently, President Donald Trump expressed his thoughts on the Washington Commanders' name change, stating he believes it was a mistake. During a media session on Sunday, he shared that if it were up to him, the team would have kept its original name.

“You want me to make a controversial statement? I would. I wouldn’t have changed the name,” Trump said to reporters in New Jersey; according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, Trump wouldn’t have changed the name.

This isn’t the first time Trump has weighed in on this topic; he reiterated his opinion over the weekend, admitting that “Commanders” don’t have the same appeal to him. However, he acknowledged that winning games could change that perspective. “Winning can make everything sound good,” he added.

The franchise officially moved away from its former name in July 2020 after facing years of backlash for being offensive to Native Americans. They went by “Washington Football Team” for almost two seasons before rebranding to Commanders in 2022. Still, many fans and political figures are pushing for a return to the team’s historic name.

Trump argued that the old name “sounded better” despite the controversy. He firmly stated that he wouldn’t have made the change if he were in charge.

Current team owner Josh Harris made it clear earlier this year that there are no plans to revert to the old name. “We’re moving forward with the Commander's name, excited about it, and not looking back,” he said in an April interview. Harris also pointed out that the name fits well with Washington’s military culture and has been well-received by players and staff within the organization.

This discussion has resurfaced amid stalled talks about a proposed new stadium on the site of the old RFK Stadium. Trump hinted that his potential support for the federal project might come with some conditions.

“I’m reviewing the deal,” Trump said. “If I can help them, I would. Ultimately, we [the federal government] control that land.”

Senator Steve Daines also voiced his support for bringing back the old logo as part of the stadium agreement, highlighting the backing from the Blackfeet Nation. This request could be significant if construction starts in 2027, aiming for a grand opening 2030.

For now, the Commanders are sticking with their current branding, but the discussion is likely to continue with political pressure and fan opinions.