Would the Washington Commanders consider trading a veteran? And what has Jayden Daniels ready to rock? While those questions linger, the Commanders are focusing on their most fierce positional battle to watch in the 2025 training camp.

The position is set at the top with Terry McLaurin one of the league’s best and Deebo Samuel filling in as a solid veteran. However, the Commanders will run a lot of three-wide-receiver sets, and that’s where things will get intense in training camp.

Staking a legitimate claim to a starting spot are Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane. Also, Michael Gallup and even Ja’Corey Brooks could figure into the mix.

Commanders settled at the top of WR list

Yes, McLaurin’s current contract situation is a thing of concern. The Commanders thrived on working together for the cause in 2024. So when a player seems to individualize himself from the team, it’s troubling. It’s especially discouraging because McLaurin could tip the cart in one direction or another. With him, the Commanders are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Without him, they might struggle to make the playoffs.

And things haven’t gotten better, according to The Pat McAfee Show via Sports Illustrated.

“There's no update, which is the update, and that's the problem,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. “The problem is with this particular situation, I think Terry McLaurin is going to argue that we've seen other wide receivers who his numbers are comparable to, like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and DK Metcalf, get paid over $30 million per year this offseason.

“And I think the Commanders can then say, ‘Yes, but Mike Evans, who also has had comparable numbers, is at $24 million.' So there really is quite a difference, and a gap between what both sides would want.

“They have not made any progress. I would think that we'll see if there are any teams that decide to come snooping around Terry McLaurin. To see if they can try to pry loose Terry McLaurin. Who, by the way, I cannot envision the Commanders moving on from. No matter how disgruntled he may be.”

Third wide receiver spot up for grabs

Still, it allows for that competition to grab the WR3 spot a little more intensely. Brown is currently listed as a starter, but he’s also injured. It’s not believed to be serious, so Brown should be ready to mix it up with McCaffrey and Lane. Brown has the right attitude, according to commanders.com.

“He works extremely and pays great attention to detail,” wide receivers coach Bobby Engram said. “And he plays super fast. He’s a highly competitive guy. He came in here and earned the trust of Jayden (Daniels) and the coaching staff right away. He’s a very quiet guy, but he’s a very strong leader in the same aspect.”

Article Continues Below

As for McCaffrey, he said he knows what his approach will be, according to commanders.com.

“It's going to be, ‘Put your nose to the grindstone, put your head down, and enjoy the process,' ” McCaffrey said. “That's the only way to success, and that's the only way I've been able to see guys succeed.”

He said he expects to bounce back from a less-than-sterling rookie year.

“There's a lot that goes into your rookie year, on and off the field, just moving, getting used to everything and getting in the flow,” McCaffrey said. “It's nice this year just to not have to ask about everything. You kind of know what to prepare for and what to look for.”

Commanders expect better things from Luke McCaffrey

Engram said he wants continued growth from McCaffrey.

“Route running, contested catch, really everything,” Engram said. “I thought Luke did a great job of staying the course last year. He never wavered in his approach or his work ethic.

As for Lane, the Commanders are hopeful the sky is the limit for the first-year player. Engram said Lane has a lot going for him.

“Jaylin's a super smart guy,” Engram said. “He's a coach's son. So he gets to exercise on a different level. Love his work ethic, but my job is to help him prepare. Just to kind of tap into every ounce of potential that he has. And he's willing to work and do that. So, I'm excited about that.”

Meanwhile, Gallup must prove himself quickly because he’s not new to the organization. Also, he’s trying to make a comeback to the league after injury woes.