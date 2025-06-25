The Washington Commanders were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Washington became instant contenders after drafting Jayden Daniels, surging all the way to the NFC Championship. Now Washington is ready to make another step forward in 2025. One Commanders player is confident that the offense could carry the team.

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler made a bold claim about the team's offense ahead of training camp.

Ekeler believes the Commanders could be a “powerhouse” on offense in 2025.

“I think there’s even going to be more growth this year, which is awesome because of where we’re at with our team and have a lot of players back. A lot of playmakers, gotta get Terry [McLaurin] paid and then, man, we’re gonna look like a powerhouse out there,” Ekeler said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday.

Washington made a big move this offseason, trading for former 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel is a versatile weapon who can takes snaps at both wide receiver and running back. He could be the final piece of Washington's offense and unlock even more possibilities for OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Ekeler also praised the play of his quarterback Jayden Daniels. Ekeler said that he believes Daniels will play faster mentally now that he has one year of NFL experience under his belt.

Terry McLaurin heaps praise on Jayden Daniels after monster rookie season

Ekeler is not the only Commanders player who is high on Daniels.

Terry McLaurin praised his quarterback for his impressive rookie season during an interview in May.

“The way I saw Jayden grow leaps and bounds last year, honestly, we all knew the type of competitor he was when he first got here,” McLaurin said. “He's an extremely smart player, and he's very charismatic. But you've got to see his competitive edge out there on Sundays and the way he just, again, was able to get better week in and week out and put his best foot forward. There were a lot of Sundays where he was our best player out there, you know what I mean?”

Daniels' athleticism is one factor that separates him from other NFL quarterbacks.

“And the way he's able to extend plays with his legs, his arm, and he can make all the throws,” McLaurin concluded. “And again, I think it's just his competitive nature, where you feel like you got a chance to make big plays with the ball in his hands. So I'm just looking forward to growing with him.”

Hopefully the Commanders can get McLaurin back on a long-term contract before training camp.