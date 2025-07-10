The Washington Commanders' offseason received a lukewarm “C” grade from ESPN, underscoring a mix of bold gambles and questionable investments as the team looks to build around quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rookie contract.

Headlining the offseason was Washington’s aggressive trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Commanders sent a package of picks, including a future second-rounder, to Houston in exchange for the 30-year-old Pro Bowler. While the team didn’t need to upgrade at tackle, since rookie Brandon Coleman held his own in 2024, Tunsil offers elite pass protection.

His deal, which pays $21.35 million in each of the next two seasons, is considered team-friendly. Pairing Tunsil with first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. now gives Washington enviable depth across the offensive line. It also should improve a unit that already ranked ninth in pass block win rate last season.

Not everything was perfect for Commanders, according to ESPN

However, not all major moves landed well. ESPN criticized the Commanders' decision to release long-time defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, only to overpay Javon Kinlaw in free agency. Kinlaw inked a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, despite an inconsistent career and only one solid season in 2024. Swapping Allen for Kinlaw is seen as a downgrade in both talent and value.

The trade for wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. was another move met with skepticism. Washington sent a fifth-round pick and took on Samuel’s $17.5 million salary, but the 29-year-old is coming off a down year with just 670 yards and the worst receiver tracking score of his career. Without adding another major receiving threat, Samuel’s role as a No. 2 option remains a concern.

Veteran additions like Bobby Wagner, Jonathan Jones, and Deatrich Wise Jr. round out the offseason. Wagner, 35, returns on a one-year, $9 million deal, but there are questions about how much longer he can anchor a defense at a high level.

Ultimately, Washington’s offseason reflected a team eager to contend but perhaps too eager in its spending. With a potential franchise quarterback in Daniels, the Commanders had every reason to make aggressive moves. But ESPN’s average grade signals real concerns about how wisely they played their hand.