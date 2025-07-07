The Washington Commanders' negotiations with Terry McLaurin don't appear to be going very well.

Following his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season and a year in which he nearly doubled his single-season touchdown total (13, previous high was 7), McLaurin has made it clear he wants a long-term extension. He and the Commanders, however, have not come to a deal, which could prompt a holdout.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that McLaurin is “not happy with where things are with an extension,” and that the Commanders have just a few weeks to “make progress” before McLaurin potentially sits out.

The past few seasons have been very good for McLaurin. On the field, he has played every game for Washington in each of the last four seasons, during which time he has caught more than 300 passes for 4,342 yards and 27 touchdowns. Off the field, he and his agent have likely been very happy with the many big-money extensions wide receivers around the league inked.

Without a new deal in place, McLaurin, 29, would be entering his final year under contract and earn $19.7 million. However, with most players about to turn 30, time is of the essence to guarantee at least a few more years of lucrative pay before the wear and tear of the NFL truly catches up to them.

Article Continues Below

For McLaurin, he is likely looking to, at minimum, be among the top 15 highest-paid wide receivers in the league. His last deal, which he signed in June 2022, was worth $22.8 million annually, which puts him at 16th at his position. Since he signed, there have been numerous big extensions at wide receiver; Tee Higgins is now on a $28.8 million-per-year deal, Brandon Aiyuk got $30 million a year after a lengthy and contentious holdout, Justin Jefferson set a new high mark at $35 million per year, and Ja'Marr Chase smashed the all-time wide receiver contract record with a four-year, $161 million extension.

While McLaurin is not going to get Chase's deal, it would seem reasonable for him to be paid somewhere between $25 and $30 million over three or four years, which would carry him through the presumed rest of his prime and, the Commanders' hope, into the team's true championship window.

McLaurin connected well with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels last season as Washington, under Dan Quinn in his first year, went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game.

The Commanders are set to open training camp for rookies on July 18, with veterans reporting four days later on July 22.