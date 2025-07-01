The Washington Commanders may need to make a trade before the season starts. And Jayden Daniels is helping the team tweak its offensive approach. But looking ahead, here are two way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Commanders must monitor.

There’s no question what the Commanders' weakness will be entering this season. They likely won’t be strong rushing the quarterback. And their defensive line ranks No. 31 in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

So when draft day arrives in 2026, the Commanders will liekly have one position group in mind. And two of the players are from the same school.

Commanders should watch Clemson DE T.J. Parker

It will likely take a high draft pick for the Commanders to land Parker. But they should keep him on the radar in case he slips down the board. Parker brings the size and numbers that NFL teams like, according to espn.com.

“Not only did the 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior have 11 sacks last season, but he also forced six fumbles,” Matt Miller wrote. “His quickness off the corner is the best in the class when watching last season's tape.”

Parker gets high marks across the board, according to nfldraftdiamonds.com.

“(Parker) has a lot of raw athleticism and, very productive sophomore season,” the website published. “Good pass rusher and a good run defender. As a pass rusher, he is good. Can bull back opposing OTs, displays good use-of-hands, and takes good angles to the backfield.

“Stays in the hunt even when chipped. Can lay some heavy hits on the QB if he gets free. Knock on him is a (lack of) explosive speed; does not display a quick first step or come off the ball with any twitch. Against the run, he is good. Can lock out and use his length well to set an edge. Solid open-field tackler, good pursuit to the flat. The motor tends to be up and down; let’s off the gas in pursuit if the RB finds daylight.”

Parker said he wanted to gain more football knowledge last season, and it came through the help of coaches. The Commanders should like that.

“I wanted to understand the game a lot more,” Parker said. “So whether that’s sitting down in a classroom, going over certain formations to see little key details that you can pick up in the film room. To help me play faster and things like that. Super blessed to have (assistant Chris Rumph) as my coach. And I’ve got more to learn.”

Edge T.J. Parker consider a game-wrecker

NFL Draft Buzz lauded him as a day-one difference-maker. That's certainly something that would catch the Commanders' eyes.

“The tape doesn't lie: this kid's hand-fighting skills and technical polish will translate immediately against professional tackles,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “He's built to excel in multiple fronts, but watch him feast in an aggressive 4-3 where he can pin his ears back and hunt QBs without overthinking. His natural leverage and savvy approach to setting the edge makes him a rare three-down rookie who won't need to be hidden on early downs.

“The nuance in Parker's game separates him from raw athletes at his position. He manipulates blockers like a five-year veteran, using subtle head fakes and shoulder dips to create attack angles most college rushers never develop. His production against double-teams and chip blocks jumps off the film. He stays relentless through contact and keeps his balance when others would crumble. He's shown the same devastating hand techniques that made several of today's top pass rushers millions, just with a sturdier anchor against the run.”

Commanders should follow Clemson DT Peter Woods

A boost for the Commanders' defensive line could come from Woods, a 6-3, 315-pound beast of a defender.

Woods received high marks and praise from nfldraftbuzz.com.

“Woods brings the kind of positional versatility that defensive coordinators dream about,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His ability to dominate from multiple alignments makes him a scheme-proof defender who can be the centerpiece of either an aggressive 4-3 or two-gap 3-4 system. What separates him from other defensive line prospects is how he combines raw power with sudden explosiveness. He's not just pushing people around. He’s beating them to spots they can't recover from.

“Woods projects as an immediate three-down impact player who can collapse pockets from the inside while holding firm against the run. Teams with established edge rushers but lacking interior disruptors would see immediate dividends from Woods' ability to command double teams and create one-on-one opportunities for teammates.”

Woods is the type of player who can transform a defensive line, like the Commanders, over time.

“He has the tools to become a game-wrecker at the next level,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His combination of first-step quickness, raw power, and technical refinement evokes memories of Fletcher Cox in his prime. While he needs to convert more pressures into finished plays, Woods' ceiling suggests a future pro-bowler who could anchor a championship-caliber defensive front for the next decade.”