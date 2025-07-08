The Washington Commanders were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Washington shocked the world by winning 12 games and knocking off the Buccaneers and Lions in the playoffs. Now the Commanders are ready to compete once again in 2025. But it would help to have their top receiver in the building.

Commanders legend Joe Theismann urged his former team to pay Terry McLaurin.

“That would be a major problem for all of us that appreciate what the Commanders have done, what Terry has done,” Theismann said on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Tuesday. “Terry's a dear friend. He's just a great young man, a great leader. And you know, you talk about intangibles. His intangibles and his value to this football team are even more outweighed, I should say, than his than his talent, which we know is extreme. He needs to be paid. He needs to be paid right away.”

McLaurin has been away from the team this offseason while he seeks a new contract. He did not attend mandatory minicamp because of the contract dispute.

Theismann even compared McLaurin to the legendary Jerry Rice to make his point.

“We need to put this issue behind us as a football team. He is one of the leaders and he's a guy that you can always count on,” Theismann continued. “You can always count on him in practice. You can always count on him in a game. He's faster than people think. You know, to me, he sort of fits into that Jerry Rice category where, you know, he's not a burner. He doesn't get all the publicity. He doesn't get all the hype, but he's as good as anybody that plays this game.”

Hopefully McLaurin gets the contract he deserves as soon as possible.

Terry McLaurin “not happy” as Commanders contract drama lingers

It is safe to say that McLaurin is not happy about his contract situation.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that McLaurin is “not happy with where things are with an extension.” He added that the Commanders only have a few weeks to make progress on a new deal before McLaurin could potentially sit out.

It is not surprising to hear that McLaurin is considering sitting out at the start of training camp.

McLaurin has been nothing but reliable for the Commanders ever since being drafted in 2019. He is on a five-season streak of putting up 77+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards. McLaurin was also one of Jayden Daniels' favorite targets during his rookie season.

If the Commanders do not extend McLaurin in the next few weeks, this story could get a lot bigger.