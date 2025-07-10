Since the Washington Commanders rebranded in 2022, many traditional fans have openly expressed a preference for the team's original name. United States President Donald Trump is one of those fans, doubling down on his belief that the team should not have changed its original name.

Following Trump's comments, a potential return to the Washington Redskins branding is possible, according to NFL analyst Mike Florio. The team's recent uniform release suggests they are returning to their original roots, which could include their old name, according to Florio.

“In this case, the partial embrace of history will naturally fuel speculation and/or fascination regarding whether a change is coming,” Florio wrote. “Especially since the new uniforms — which look exactly like the Super Bowl-era uniforms but for the ‘W' in place of the abandoned logo — arrived only days after President Trump made his strongest statement yet regarding his belief that the former name should be the current name of the team.”

Washington was known as the Redskins for 86 years. Initially known as the Boston Braves, they changed their name in 1933 and kept the nickname until 2019, when they removed it and became the Washington Football Team. They subsequently played two seasons as the Football Team until finding their new identity.

The Commanders' new uniforms were a deliberate attempt to bring back their retro look. The team announced that it was “bringing back the past and present” in the release of the uniforms. The threads look identical to those the organization's players wore 10 years ago.

Donald Trump's comments on Commanders name

Trump has never hidden his thoughts on the name change, but he has recently reiterated them. When asked by a reporter what he thought of the team, Trump confidently stated that he “wouldn't have changed” the name.

“I wouldn't have changed the name,” Trump said. “It doesn't have the same ring to me. But you know, winning can make everything sound good. So if they win, all of a sudden, ‘the Commanders' sounds good. But I wouldn't have changed the name.”

Wow: President Donald Trump says the Washington Commanders should change their name back to the Redskins. The President believes that it should never have been changed in the first place. pic.twitter.com/Qo3oylSdF9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

If the Commanders rebrand again, it will not be any time soon, and certainly not in 2025. Washington kicks off its fourth season as the Commanders in just over two months.