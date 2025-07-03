The 2025 season is shaping up to be about more than just shaking things up within the Washington Commanders franchise—it’s also about keeping some things steady. This goes for their young starting quarterback and the seasoned pro backing him up. Marcus Mariota is sticking around for a second year in the nation’s capital, opting for the comfort of familiarity instead of jumping to yet another team in his already well-traveled NFL journey.

Mariota, who will once again be the backup to Jayden Daniels, re-signed with the Commanders early in the offseason. The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has suited up for four different teams over the past four years, but this spring, he made it clear that Washington felt like the right fit to continue his career.

While Daniels is officially the starter after an exceptional rookie year, Mariota is very much looking forward to the opportunity to mentor the young quarterback through the rigors of the NFL experience. “It’s like reliving my own career,” he said, talking about trying to avoid the mistakes he made early in his career.

His relationship with the coaching staff also played a key role in his decision.

Article Continues Below

“It was a difficult opportunity to pass up. You want to go where you’re wanted,” Mariota continued at a community event in Hawaii, referencing head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's support. “Very few people get the opportunity to play 11 years in this league,” he said.

With the Commanders betting on Daniels as their long-term quarterback answer, bringing in a seasoned pro like Mariota shows the team's dedication to developing its quarterbacks. Mariota's experience brings a level of stability and leadership to the team, even if that experience and leadership don’t always equate to winning statistics.

The former Oregon Duck also likes the feeling he gets in the quarterback room and the culture the team is building in Washington. He knows he may not get on the field very often, but is willing to take the opportunity if presented. For now, he only focuses on helping Daniels maximize his skill as a QB in a competitive but supportive atmosphere.