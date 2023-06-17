Kareem Hunt is currently looking for a job. Like in most job searches, it always helps to know someone on the inside of a place you might be applying to. Luckily for Hunt, he knows Washington Commnanders' offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy pretty well.

There seems to be interest from the Commanders in Hunt, per Josina Anderson.

I’m told the #Commanders have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes on free agent RB Kareem Hunt, per league source. We’ll see if this leads to an opportunity for Hunt with Washington. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 16, 2023

Eric Bieniemy a familiar face for Kareem Hunt

After winning his second Super Bowl last season as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, Bieniemy signed with the Commanders shortly after for the same position.

Bieniemy had long been considered as a potential head coaching candidate in most of the five seasons he served as running backs coach and offensive coordinator with the Chiefs after all the team's success. But unbeknowst to anyone, nothing ever materialized on that front.

With Andy Reid still undoubtedly being the catalyst of the offensive expertise on the Chiefs, some have questioned, however, just how valuable Bieniemy actually was to the team. Players were said to be big fans, but still, the general assumption was that Reid is and was the play-calling guru.

The Commanders will more than likely be doing a lot of searching on the offense this season, no matter who is calling the plays. Bieniemy will certainly have his work cut out for him, especially with former practice squad quarterback from last season Sam Howell said to be the starter. Perhaps Bieniemy putting in a good word and having Hunt sign with the Commanders could at least be some help.

Kareem Hunt has been easy to forget

It's been somewhat easy to forget what Hunt did while he was with the Chiefs. His rookie year, he was the first rookie non-first round draft pick in the common draft era to lead the NFL is rushing that season. He rushed for 1,782 yards from scrimmage with 11 touchdowns. The following year is when Bieniemy took over as the offensive coordinator, where Hunt accounted for 1,202 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns in a 11 games. However, that was also the year Hunt was waived from the Chiefs after a video surfaced of him being shown kicking a woman.

Many wanted to forget Hunt after that moment. The Browns gave him a chance, though.

In the five seasons Hunt was with the Browns, he accounted for 1,874 yards in 49 games with 16 touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. With Hunt not even being 30 yet (28) and playing second fiddle to Chubb most of his time in Cleveland, he's hopefully reduced some of the wear and tear on his body for someone of his age playing the running back position.

His last season stats are not mind-blowing by any means, but in all 17 games he amassed for 468 yards on the ground in a 123 attempts, with three touchdowns, while having 210 yards through the air for one touchdown. Again, some of that is because he was behind one of the best running backs in the league in Chubb. But there are fears that he may have lost a step or two. The way the running back market has collapsed as of late, teams are looking for short-term, cheaper options, which is something Hunt may not have provided for the Browns.

While the Commanders already have a running back room with Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson, and draftee Chris Rodriguez Jr., there is room for improvement. Gibson and Robinson, despite their potential, both averaged less than four yards per carry last season. Hunt, meanwhile, only averaged 3.8 yards per carry, but again, Chubbs' consistent play must be accounted for some of that. Hunt, at the very least, can be a much needed welcome as a pass catcher where he had 35 receptions last season and has been a proven commodity during his career.

While the Commanders certainly made some improvements through the draft and free agency this offseason, the team is nowhere it needs to be in the division that has the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and resurging New York Giants. As the Commanders' offensive coordinator, Bieniemy could at least round out his offense enough to complement Howell as he learns how to become a starter in the NFL. Having a strong running game can alleviate pressure on the former North Carolina quarterback. A backfield trio consisting of Robinson Jr., Gibson, and Hunt would provide the Commanders with a solid ground attack. With Bieniemy's track record of getting the best out of Hunt, their reunion could spark an offensive resurgence for the Commanders.