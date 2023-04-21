Since arriving to the NFL in 2017, running back Kareem Hunt has been a key playmaker in multiple backfields. Now following four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he still remains a free agent. But recent comments made by Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry hint that a reunion could still be in the works.

While meeting with reporters on Friday morning, Berry was asked about the potential return of Kareem Hunt. With his response, it appears the veteran running back could return.

“I don’t think we’ve shut the door on anything. We don’t play games until September,” said Berry according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

During his time with the Browns, Kareem Hunt has played well alongside Nick Chubb in the backfield. Over 49 games with the team, he has rushed for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns. Through the air, he has hauled in 132 receptions for 973 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

In total, since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Hunt has appeared in 76 career games with 36 starts. He has totaled 4,025 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns on 895 carries. He has also been consistent in the receiving game. While being targeted 264 times, he has caught 211 receptions for 1,806 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Kareem Hunt has carved out a key role in the Browns backfield. Placing him alongside Chubb gives Cleveland one of the best one-two punches in the NFL.

Now 27 years old, and with the 2023 NFL Draft just days away, Kareem Hunt still remains unsigned. But if the Browns aren’t looking to add a running back in the draft, bringing back Hunt could make sense for this team.