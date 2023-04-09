Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Currently a free agent, the Cleveland Browns have shown no interest in bringing Kareem Hunt back. His 2022 trade request is likely playing a factor in Cleveland’s non-interest. However, the Browns are more worried about Hunt’s running ability than his contract status.

The Browns believe that Hunt has lost some speed, via Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. Alongside his perceived speed decrease, Cleveland seems more interested in using Jerome Ford as their backup RB rather than running it back with Hunt.

Kareem Hunt started slow with the Browns, facing a suspension and injury problems during his first year in Cleveland. However, Hunt showed his true potential in 2020. It was his best season with the Browns, as he rushed for 841 yards and six touchdowns, adding 38 receptions for 304 yards and five additional scores.

Things seemed to fall off the rails a bit for Hunt in 2022. While he received 123 carries, Hunt turned that into just 468 yards and three touchdowns. His 3.8 yards per carry was a career-low. While he had 35 receptions, his 210 receiving yard total was the second-lowest of his career.

Hunt did not provide the same explosiveness he came to Cleveland with. The Browns believe the 27-year-old is no longer the player he once was, at least in terms of his speed.

Outside of the Browns, not many teams around the league have shown much interest in Hunt. There have been no reports of any potential free agency visit.

He won’t be taking one with the Browns as Cleveland appears to have moved on. Hunt seems to have run his course – or walked, depending on who is asked – in the Browns’ organization.