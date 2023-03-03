The Washington Commanders signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp, according to a Friday tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter John Keim.

Kemp signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent from Hawaii in 2017. During his first season, he played in one game, a 19-13 victory by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arrowhead Stadium, where he recorded eight offensive snaps and four special teams snaps. The 27-year-old receiver took snaps in 45 games for the Chiefs and one game for the Miami Dolphins since 2017, earning 42 receiving yards on four receptions.

A former two-star receiver out of Layton, Utah, Kemp committed to the school that gave him his only offer out of high school in Hawaii, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4-inch receiver racked up 2,570 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 176 receptions and 45 games played for the Rainbow Warriors. Marcus Kemp took 10th place on the Hawaii all-time receiving yards list, taking spots behind former Buffalo Bills receiver Greg Salas and a first-round pick in the 2002 NFL draft in Ashley Lelie.

The Commanders earned 3,783 total receiving yards last season, good enough to put them at 22nd in the NFL. They added on 24 receiving touchdowns and 344 total receptions.

The Commanders hired former Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy as the team’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in February. Improving the Washington offense was the main priority for Bieniemy, wrote ESPN staff writer John Keim.

“Being a head coach right now is not in my thought process,” Eric Bieniemy said. “What I’m focused on is being the best coach today; everything else will take care of itself. I live in the moment. Right now my feet are planted here.

“Everybody’s entitled to their own stance and their own positioning. My job is to eliminate all the distractions. I can’t worry about the things I can’t control.