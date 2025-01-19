With an upset win over the Detroit Lions to send the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, Jayden Daniels has exceeded all of the expectations for his rookie season. However, according to him, his career has only gone according to plan.

Since topping the No. 1 seed in the NFC, an old tweet from Daniels's account in 2014, when he was just 13 years old, has resurfaced on social media. The post declares that his name will be “everywhere” someday.

“One day you guys gonna [hear] my name everywhere,” the tweet read.

Daniels' decade-long goal has firmly been accomplished. As a 10-point road underdog, Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover, leading the Commanders to a 45-31 victory. He added 16 carries for 51 rushing yards.

One year after winning the Heisman Trophy, the 24-year-old is less than a month away from likely winning the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. If he does so, Daniels will be the first Washington player to win the award since Robert Griffin III in 2012.

Jayden Daniels ends Commanders' NFL playoffs drought with win over Rams

The divisional-round win over the Rams sends the Commanders to their first NFC Championship Game since 1991. That accomplishment ended a 32-year-long conference title game drought, which was previously the longest in the league. However, the Dallas Cowboys have now gone the longest without an NFC title game appearance, last participating in 1995.

Washington now awaits either the winner of the other NFC divisional round game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The Commanders are 1-1 against the Eagles in 2024 but did not face the Rams in the regular season.

Regardless of who wins, the Commanders will need to travel for the fourth straight week to face either team. As divisional champions, both the Eagles and Rams are seeded ahead of them, giving them the home-field advantage. Philadelphia is currently hosting Los Angeles at Lincoln Financial Field.