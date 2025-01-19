The Washington Commanders’ 45-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday has brought an unwanted distinction to the Dallas Cowboys. With Washington advancing to its first NFC Championship Game since the 1991 season, the Cowboys now hold the longest active drought for a conference title game appearance in the NFC. The Cowboys last reached the NFC Championship Game during the 1995-96 season, a year they capped off by winning Super Bowl XXX. Since then, every other NFC team has made at least one appearance in the conference title game.

Dallas now holds the unfortunate title of the longest NFC Championship drought, last making it in 1995. The second-longest drought belongs to the Chicago Bears, who last made the game in 2010, followed by the New York Giants in 2011. Other teams include the Seattle Seahawks (2014), Carolina Panthers (2015), and Arizona Cardinals (2015). The Commanders finally ended their 33-year drought and have left Dallas all alone with a 29-year absence.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 51 yards, helping the Commanders reach the NFC Championship by defeating the Lions. This was Daniels’ second playoff victory, equaling Dak Prescott’s career playoff win total despite Prescott’s nine seasons in the NFL. Washington’s head coach, Dan Quinn, also has ties to the Cowboys, having served as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

Dallas finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record, placing third in the NFC East behind Washington and Philadelphia. The team’s season ended with back-to-back losses, continuing a trend of postseason underperformance. The Cowboys last won a playoff game in 2022 despite featuring stars such as Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons and are now searching for a replacement. Jimmy Johnson, a franchise legend, has mentioned Brian Schottenheimer and Kellen Moore as top candidates for the job, pointing out their strong connections with Prescott. Maintaining continuity in the offensive system is seen as crucial, especially with Prescott’s $240 million contract and no-trade clause in place.

The Commanders now moves on to its first NFC Championship Game since 1991, where it will face either the Philadelphia Eagles or Los Angeles Rams. For the Cowboys, the 29-year drought puts even more pressure on Jones and the front office to finally make changes and break the cycle of postseason failure.