Here we will look at the four Washington Commanders who are most to blame for their shocking Week 11 loss vs. the New York Giants.

The Washington Commanders suffered a shocking loss to the New York Giants in Week 11, with a final score of 31-19. The Commanders were expected to win this game. However, they instead fell short in several key areas. In this article, we will examine the reasons behind the Commanders' loss and identify the personnel who are most to blame.

Shocking Week 11 loss

Following a disappointing Week 11 defeat to the New York Giants on Sunday, the Washington Commanders now stand at 4-7 for the season. Brian Daboll, in his two seasons as the Giants' head coach, extended his undefeated streak against Washington to 3-0-1. As for Commanders coach Ron Rivera, well, we'll get to him later.

The game's narrative was dominated by turnovers. The Commanders gave away the ball six times. The match concluded fittingly with quarterback Sam Howell throwing his third interception of the day.

Despite Washington narrowing New York's lead to 24-19 and the defense forcing a three-and-out with three timeouts remaining, the Commanders regained possession with just under two minutes and one timeout. Unfortunately, the offense displayed a lack of urgency. As they entered Giants' territory, Howell, attempting to throw the ball away under intense pressure, was intercepted by New York linebacker Isaiah Simmons. He then returned it for a touchdown.

Coaching Woes

Let's start with coaching. Sure, it's acknowledged that Ron Rivera isn't directly at fault for the six turnovers. However, the team's overall performance falls under his responsibility as the head of the team. The roster is considered subpar. In addition, Rivera's press conferences are becoming challenging to endure. Fans are growing weary of Rivera consistently redirecting conversations to highlight the quarterback's development. Despite no specific coaching mistakes highlighted this time, the overall trend suggests another disappointing season under his leadership. The prospect of a winning season in his fourth year seems bleak. Potential coaching changes are hinted at, with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy being a possible replacement.

Sam Howell's Struggles

Sam Howell has previously earned accolades for his skills. In Week 11, however, he showcased a performance that raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike. This lackluster showing was particularly troubling as it marked the second occasion in just five weeks that Howell struggled against the same team. This emphasizes a concerning pattern. Yes, it's customary for young quarterbacks to encounter ups and downs in their careers. Still, Howell's consistent struggles against one of the NFL's weakest teams have cast doubt on his ability to effectively manage turnovers.

In the game against the Giants, Howell's statistics painted a grim picture of his performance on the field. He finished completing 31 of 45 passes for 255 yards and a sub-63 passer rating. He managed to secure only one touchdown while succumbing to the pressure with three interceptions. The stark contrast between his previous accolades and this subpar display left fans and analysts questioning his decision-making and composure. Notably, his passing efficiency took a significant hit. He averaged a mere 5.7 yards per attempt. That's a far cry from his usual standards.

Terry McLaurin's Disappointing Display

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin's contribution in Sunday's loss to the Giants was far from satisfactory. He finished with five receptions on seven targets for a mere 43 yards. McLaurin also ranked third on the team in targets. Howell's preference for short-area options such as Logan Thomas and Brian Robinson limited McLaurin's impact. With only 76 yards on nine receptions in his last two games, McLaurin's season continues to be a letdown. He has surpassed 80 yards only three times and secured just two total touchdowns.

Leno's Struggles Against Thibodeaux

We often shield Charles Leno Jr. from Washington's issues. However, his performance against the Giants was undeniably poor. New York's Kayvon Thibodeaux proved to be a significant challenge for Leno. Leno allowed Thibodeaux to record two sacks in the game and bring his career total to 5.5 sacks against Washington. A false start penalty with 29 seconds remaining compounded Leno's struggles. This forced the Commanders to use their final timeout.

Looking Ahead

In the aftermath of the Washington Commanders' disheartening Week 11 loss to the New York Giants, a critical evaluation of key contributors reveals a multifaceted breakdown. From coaching challenges under Ron Rivera's leadership to quarterback Sam Howell's struggle for consistency and star receiver Terry McLaurin's diminishing impact, the team faces substantial hurdles. Additionally, the offensive line, represented by Charles Leno Jr., encountered significant difficulties against the Giants' defensive force. As the Commanders grapple with these issues, the prospects of a winning season under Rivera's four-year tenure remain uncertain. The need for strategic adjustments and improvements across various facets of the team is evident. This has urged fans and analysts alike to ponder the potential shifts required for a more promising future.