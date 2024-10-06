The Washington Commanders beat the Cleveland Browns 34-13 to move to 4-1. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his torrid start, accounting for over 300 yards and a touchdown. Commanders running back Austin Ekeler spoke about Daniels after the game the same way a lot of fans have in his young career.

“He's a competitor, he's gonna show us stuff all year that we're gonna be like ‘wow this kid is great,'” Ekeler told JP Finley of NBC 4. “Because that's what he is. And with more opportunities to get great and the more opportunities he gets, the more he's gonna show. He's a competitor, great leader out there, loved how he's developed as a leader…”

Daniels has the Commanders at 4-1 and in first place in the NFC East after just five games. While there is a way to go, the franchise may have its first true star quarterback in generations. Despite Robert Griffin III's quick run and Kirk Cousins' consistency, Daniels provides a spark rarely seen in Commanders history.

He is also setting NFL records along the way. Daniels ran for 82 yards on Sunday, bringing his season total to 300. That is the most for a rookie quarterback through the first five games of his career. As the wins keep piling up for the Commanders, expect Daniels to get Rookie of the Year and MVP consideration.

Can Jayden Daniels lead the Commanders to the playoffs?

The Commanders have not been to the playoffs since 2020 when they won the NFC East at 7-9. They have not made the playoffs with a .500 record or better since 2015. Daniels has them on track to snap that drought this season. As the Eagles and Cowboys continue to flounder, expect the Commanders to make a run at the postseason.

No one has taken hold of the MVP race yet this season. Lamar Jackson has been great the last three weeks but has a stinker on his resume that Daniels does not. Patrick Mahomes has not put up the gaudy numbers voters are used to seeing from him. And Josh Allen just amazingly blew an overtime opportunity against the Texans, bringing his game management concerns to the forefront. Browns legend Jim Brown is the only player to ever win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

Daniels has some stiff competition for Rookie of the Year in number one overall pick Caleb Williams. The Bears quarterback had his best game of the season on Sunday in a blowout win over the Panthers.